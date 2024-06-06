BALTOPS24 is clear signal of NATO presence to adversary – chief of defence

„This exercise is an excellent example of Allied unity and intense readiness. The scale of the exercise sends a clear signal to the adversary: NATO I the strongest military Alliance and it is prepared to defend our citizens and sovereignty. I am glad that Lithuania has a chance again to contribute to the organsation of the exercise which also signifies the strategic weight of our region,“ Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas pointed out for the conference participants.
It will be the largest-scope exercise to have ever taken place in the Baltic Sea with an impressive 9,000 of military participants, over 50 warships and 45 aircraft delegated by 20 NATO Allies: Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Kingdom, U.S., Romania, and Greece. Sweden, even though a participants of BALTOPS since 1990, this year will for the first time train as a new Ally whose accession has massively strengthened NATO’s military sea power in the Baltic Sea.
„The Lithuanian Armed Forces had an exceptional spring training cycle this year which was focused on ensuring deterrence and collective defence by implementing the NATO regional defence plans in realistic conditions on the ground. The military training operation BALTOPS has assembled an exceptional force in the Baltic Sea – it is one of the largest exercise in the region and a clear signal to the adversary about NATO presence, unity, NATO ad a strong and high readiness Alliance set to defend itself from the very first minute of aggression,“ underscored Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys.
The BALTOPS format has been trained annually since 1971. To underline the significance of the 53rd iteration in the present-day geopolitical environment and the scope of the exercise, the Pre-Sail Conference was opened by Commander of the United States Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Vice Admiral Thomas Edward Ishee who conducts the exercise. „This exercise demonstrates the Alliance unity, readiness and flexibility in responding to potential threats. The aim of the whole NATO and all the exercises is to reassure the Allies that we would always be there if needed. And while we represent the maritime domain, we execute the majority of our operations in the air and on land, while the exercise is used to test new ideas and lessons learned, besides being an excellent deterrent that demonstrates we are capable of keeping the whole NATO area safe every time.“
The drills is organised by the US Naval Forces Europe and Africa/US Sixth Fleet while command and control is provided by the NATO Striking and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) to provide the Allies with an opportunity to train contingency response and protection of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea region. The training operation will hone amphibious landing, fire support, anti-submarine warfare aircraft defence, mine hunting and sweeping, surface and underwater drone, and other operations.
The tactical phase in the Baltic Sea on June 7-20 will include two Lithuanian Navy ships, Skalvis (M53) MCM ship and Aukštaitis (P14) patrol ship and the Baltic Naval Squadron (BALTRON) under command of Lt Cdr Karolis Lileikis (Lithuanian Navy). Lithuania has been training in BALTOPS annually since 1993.