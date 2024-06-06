BALTOPS24 is clear signal of NATO presence to adversary – chief of defence

„The Lithuanian Armed Forces had an exceptional spring training cycle this year which was focused on ensuring deterrence and collective defence by implementing the NATO regional defence plans in realistic conditions on the ground. The military training operation BALTOPS has assembled an exceptional force in the Baltic Sea – it is one of the largest exercise in the region and a clear signal to the adversary about NATO presence, unity, NATO ad a strong and high readiness Alliance set to defend itself from the very first minute of aggression,“ underscored Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys.

The BALTOPS format has been trained annually since 1971. To underline the significance of the 53rd iteration in the present-day geopolitical environment and the scope of the exercise, the Pre-Sail Conference was opened by Commander of the United States Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Vice Admiral Thomas Edward Ishee who conducts the exercise. „This exercise demonstrates the Alliance unity, readiness and flexibility in responding to potential threats. The aim of the whole NATO and all the exercises is to reassure the Allies that we would always be there if needed. And while we represent the maritime domain, we execute the majority of our operations in the air and on land, while the exercise is used to test new ideas and lessons learned, besides being an excellent deterrent that demonstrates we are capable of keeping the whole NATO area safe every time.“