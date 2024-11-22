Baltic prime ministers agree regional list of sanctioned battlefield items

The Joint Declaration adopted by Ingrida Šimonytė, Evika Silina and Kristen Michal in this regard foresees that the process will be coordinated by the Foreign Ministries of the countries together with the relevant authorities, the Government’s press service has said in a press release.
The meeting in Vilnius underlined the shared vision of the three countries that the security of Ukraine, NATO’s Eastern flank and Europe is directly dependent on Ukraine’s victory and Euro-Atlantic integration, and that it is therefore important to step up support for Ukraine and to urge allies to do the same.
Underlining Russia’s obvious threat to the NATO alliance, the Baltic countries are setting an example by funding defence above 3% of GDP, which must be increased in view of Russia’s readiness for a long-term confrontation, acting Prime Minister Šimonytė stated.
Equally important as funding for defence in line with threats is the development of the defence industry at EU level, she said. It is therefore a positive development that the Baltic representatives responsible for foreign and defence policy, Kaja Kallas and Andrius Kubilius, will join Latvia’s long-serving Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in the European Commission, after the final formal procedures have been completed, Šimonytė added.
The discussion also addressed sanctions against Russia and Belarus, as well as against regimes cooperating in the aggression against Ukraine, noting that the Baltic States must remain an example for the EU as a whole in terms of ambitious sanctions policy proposals and strict implementation of sanctions.
After summarising the results of the Lithuanian Presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers, Šimonytė wished the incoming Latvian Presidency every success.