Baltic prime ministers agree regional list of sanctioned battlefield items

The Joint Declaration adopted by Ingrida Šimonytė, Evika Silina and Kristen Michal in this regard foresees that the process will be coordinated by the Foreign Ministries of the countries together with the relevant authorities, the Government’s press service has said in a press release.

The meeting in Vilnius underlined the shared vision of the three countries that the security of Ukraine, NATO’s Eastern flank and Europe is directly dependent on Ukraine’s victory and Euro-Atlantic integration, and that it is therefore important to step up support for Ukraine and to urge allies to do the same.