Average pay growth allowed for 12% rise in pensions last year

Wages and salaries, on which social security contributions were paid, increased by EUR 216 in the last quarter of 2023, year-on-year, while net earnings rose by EUR 122, according to Sodra.

“Labour income has grown faster than annual inflation since the middle of the year. Fears that growth might slow down towards the end of the year due to economic crises or consequences of the war have turned out to be unfounded. The trend of the last few years, with labour income rising by an average of 12-13% each year, continued in 2023 as well,” said Kristina Zitikytė, adviser with Sodra’s Statistics, Analysis and Forecast Unit.