At NATO summit, president will discuss response to Russia’s hybrid threats – adviser

According to the adviser, NATO has to plan a response to Russia’s hybrid threats.

„First, we are talking about preparing a list of certain measures so that the Alliance would not be caught off guard in every situation and would foresee in advance and communicate what it would do,“ Budrys told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

The adviser says that NATO will not respond to Russia’s hybrid activities by undertaking „symmetrical actions“.

„If their agent carries out a kinetic action here, defaces a monument dear to us or burns down a shopping centre, NATO will not respond with identical actions, with symmetrical measures,“ the adviser stated.