Astrolight among NATO’s top 10 DIANA innovators

„While Astrolight’s long-term vision is to open up new communications opportunities in space using lasers, one of our priorities at the moment is to apply our technology where it can be most useful to our NATO partners,“ said Mačiulis.

One of the innovations that led to Astrolight’s selection for the next stage of the accelerator is ATLAS, a laser transmitter for satellites that enables 10 times faster data transmission from ultra-high resolution sensors on low earth orbit satellites. Another Astrolight product, POLARIS, is designed to provide tactical, jam-resistant laser communications between military vessels. This product will eventually replace the traditional signal lamp still used on board ships. The product is being developed with the Lithuanian Navy and partners from the Centre for Physical and Technological Sciences.