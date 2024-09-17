Astrolight among NATO’s top 10 DIANA innovators

„Congratulations to Astrolight for receiving international recognition. The recognition of our start-up in the NATO DIANA programme is a success for Lithuania. The country has great innovation potential and is developing advanced technologies that can be effectively applied in defence and security, such as the secure laser communication technology developed by Astrolight,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation.
Astrolight’s internationally recognised solution – laser communication technology – enables data to be transmitted more securely and up to 10 times faster than with radio frequency-based communications.
The top ten innovators were selected from 44 companies selected for the first cohort of the DIANA accelerator programme for 2023. The innovators had to demonstrate progress in commercial and defence markets, technical innovation and readiness to leverage investment. Established by NATO Allies, the DIANA Accelerator aims to address complex security challenges through new dual-use technologies.
„The strength of our companies lies in their focus on innovation and advanced technologies. Astrolight’s laser communications technology has been selected for the second phase of the DIANA programme, and earlier this year Broswarm won the NATO Innovation Challenge with its smart mine detection technology. We are working hard to attract as many innovative companies as possible to the sector to develop both defence and dual-use products,“ said Erika Kurochkina, deputy minister of the economy and innovation.
According to Sigutė Stankevičiūtė, head of ManuFuture Lab, an innovation agency, Astrolight is an example of a successful application of innovative technologies in defence and should inspire other start-ups in the country to explore this field.
„The Lithuanian solution is a real success story of how innovative technologies can be applied to today’s challenges. Secure communication is crucial in many areas, especially in defence and security, and laser communication technology creates the possibility to transmit information securely and quickly. We believe that Astrolight’s example will inspire other Lithuanian companies and prove that our country’s technology developers can compete with the rest of the world,“ says Stankevičiūtė.
According to Laurynas Mačiulis, one of the founders and CEO of Astrolight, this award strengthens the development and progress of the laser and space technology sectors in Lithuania. In the second phase of NATO DIANA, the start-up will receive additional funding of up to EUR 300,000, specialised training programmes, access to investor networks and the opportunity to apply its products to the defence sector.
„While Astrolight’s long-term vision is to open up new communications opportunities in space using lasers, one of our priorities at the moment is to apply our technology where it can be most useful to our NATO partners,“ said Mačiulis.
One of the innovations that led to Astrolight’s selection for the next stage of the accelerator is ATLAS, a laser transmitter for satellites that enables 10 times faster data transmission from ultra-high resolution sensors on low earth orbit satellites. Another Astrolight product, POLARIS, is designed to provide tactical, jam-resistant laser communications between military vessels. This product will eventually replace the traditional signal lamp still used on board ships. The product is being developed with the Lithuanian Navy and partners from the Centre for Physical and Technological Sciences.
The technology developed by the Lithuanian start-up is expected to eventually replace radio frequency-based communication tools in areas where ultra-high-speed, jam-resistant communication is required.