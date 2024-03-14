Assault on Volkov is political terrorism

“Such an incident, I would say a case of political aggression, political terrorism, (&) happened for the first time on our soil,” the official commented to LRT.

According to him, the longer the investigation lasts the more it points to a well-planned and professional operation, whereas the assailant was either prepared well or received good instructions.

The director of the NKVC added that after the attack on Volkov authorities introduced additional “mechanisms” to strengthen protection of Russian and Belarusian opposition representatives residing in Lithuania.