Anušauskas no longer rules out heading parlt committee

“I very much dislike backstage manipulation and I am not engaged in it. I care about the democratic process that is public. So I could not say whether I agree or disagree [with the reshuffle]. What we are doing must be public,” said the politician.

“I stated at the time that I disagree because this [chairing of the Committee on National Security and Defence] is not decided by the Government . This is decided by the political community – the political group. These discussions must be much wider than just between two or three people,” Anušauskas told ELTA on Monday.

Reportedly, one of the candidates to replace him as defence minister is MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence. Both politicians represent the major ruling party, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

Anušauskas unexpectedly announced his resignation on Friday, 15 March. He revealed that Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė suggested that he would be replaced by an MP and would head a parliamentary committee instead.

According to him, anyone who succeeds him will face the same challenges.

“Whoever is the minister will have to maintain the continuity of work and the tempo,” said Anušauskas.

He raised doubt that his successor will achieve a breakthrough in the area of defence because 9 months is not much time until the next parliamentary election. He added that manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry do not depend on the defence minister.

Moreover, he said that that coming months would be of critical importance as regards the deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania because numerous talks are still ongoing. “If there is a stoppage, unfortunately, the arrival of the brigade might be delayed for some time,” claimed the minister.