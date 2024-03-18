Anušauskas no longer rules out heading parlt committee

Anušauskas unexpectedly announced his resignation on Friday, 15 March. He revealed that Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė suggested that he would be replaced by an MP and would head a parliamentary committee instead.
Reportedly, one of the candidates to replace him as defence minister is MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence. Both politicians represent the major ruling party, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).
“I stated at the time that I disagree because this [chairing of the Committee on National Security and Defence] is not decided by the Government. This is decided by the political community – the political group. These discussions must be much wider than just between two or three people,” Anušauskas told ELTA on Monday.
“I very much dislike backstage manipulation and I am not engaged in it. I care about the democratic process that is public. So I could not say whether I agree or disagree [with the reshuffle]. What we are doing must be public,” said the politician.
According to him, anyone who succeeds him will face the same challenges.
“Whoever is the minister will have to maintain the continuity of work and the tempo,” said Anušauskas.
He raised doubt that his successor will achieve a breakthrough in the area of defence because 9 months is not much time until the next parliamentary election. He added that manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry do not depend on the defence minister.
Moreover, he said that that coming months would be of critical importance as regards the deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania because numerous talks are still ongoing. “If there is a stoppage, unfortunately, the arrival of the brigade might be delayed for some time,” claimed the minister.
Prime Minister Šimonytė assured the public that the resignation was not related to any changes in the security situation but with expectations for the Government to accomplish more in the area of defence in the remaining term of office.
Anušauskas met with President Gitanas Nausėda the next day to discuss the issue and also mentioned alleged corruption in defence procurement.
Earlier, reserve soldiers published an open letter arguing that the defence industry in Lithuania has been stagnating, that there are no long-term orders and investments to boost production output. They also called to implement the conscription reform, to increase military reserve, promote participation of the public in defence plans and processes, improve process management, promote regional cooperation, optimise the use of state resources etc.
The letter was signed by former commander of the Special Operations Forces Colonel Saulius Guzevičius, former chief of staff of the Land Force Colonel Vaidotas Malinionis, former director of the State Security Department (VSD) Gediminas Grina and others.