André Küüsvek. Nordic-Baltic region, what’s next?

In 2004, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania became part of the EU and NATO to consolidate their direction towards the West. What is less known, on 1 January 2005, the Baltic countries also joined the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) on an equal footing with its original members – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

While regaining independence allowed us to voice these Nordic aspirations more loudly, it was not until the early 2000s that they truly kicked off.

However, we always felt a strong connection. Working in Germany in the mid-1990s, I recall my supervisor asking me whether Estonia was part of Central or Eastern Europe. My response was imminent: "No, we are part of Northern Europe". Yet, that may not have been what the Nordics thought of Estonia at the time.

Over the past two decades, the Baltics have transformed into modern democratic societies. During 2005-2024, their GDP per capita has tripled. Joining the western markets and communities also came with a surge in foreign direct investment, which has led to a notable increase of living standards.

All three countries have been steadily climbing in the rankings for competitiveness, ease of doing business, or economic freedom, competing for top spots with their Nordic companions.

The once distant vision of a Nordic-Baltic region has, indeed, become a reality. And as external forces are trying to reshape this new reality to their own, that region is coming closer together.

So where do we go next?