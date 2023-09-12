Anastasia Shevchenko: “The blame for my daughter's death lays on Putin's regime”

The mutiny was a necessity because it showed us what we have, what kind of situation. An armed person on the tank who's moving towards Moscow is easily followed because of his strength. In nowadays society the request for truth is in high demand, everyone is tired of lies, and it seems like Progozhin can fulfill this request by telling the truth. His main points are we do not have firearms, we do not need this war, and we are losing. Moreover, people are tired of Putin, even the one supporting the war with Ukraine. On the other side, the category of citizens who are again Putin and against Prigozhin demanding the action plan. We are always waiting to be saved, that someone will come on the helicopter and deal with our problems, helps us, while we will wait and see how it will end. Infantilism and irresponsibility are the most significant issues in our society. Soviet past plays a massive part in it; this is how we were raised, never taught how to make our own decisions. Since an early age, you are robbed of decision-making opportunities, living just like everyone else around you, stereotyped and chained,” – Anastasia is saying.