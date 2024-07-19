Amnesty International calls Lithuania’s decision to leave Convention on Cluster Munitions as ’disastrous’

Reacting to the Lithuanian Parliament’s decision to withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director of Research in Europe, said:

„The Lithuanian Parliament’s decision to leave the Convention on Cluster Munitions is a disastrous and troubling shift. This move abandons the global consensus aimed at minimising civilian harm during armed conflict and undermines decades of progress on eliminating the production, transfer and use of inherently indiscriminate weapons.“