Ambassador to Germany nominated

On Thursday, the Government registered a draft decree proposing that the diplomat would assume ambassadorial duties on 12 August. The new ambassador would succeed Ramūnas Misiulis.

Previously, Puodžiūnas was ambassador to Austria and Georgia.

The media earlier reported that he might be appointed as Lithuania’s ambassador to Poland. According to the news website lrytas.lt, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis had started to harmonise Puodžiūnas’ candidacy but he was rejected by President Gitanas Nausėda.