Ambassador to Germany nominated

The Government is nominating diplomat Giedrius Puodžiūnas as Lithuania’s next ambassador to Germany. He is currently the director of the Transatlantic Cooperation and Security Policy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Thursday, the Government registered a draft decree proposing that the diplomat would assume ambassadorial duties on 12 August. The new ambassador would succeed Ramūnas Misiulis.

Previously, Puodžiūnas was ambassador to Austria and Georgia.

The media earlier reported that he might be appointed as Lithuania’s ambassador to Poland. According to the news website lrytas.lt, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis had started to harmonise Puodžiūnas’ candidacy but he was rejected by President Gitanas Nausėda.

Ambassadorial candidates are nominated by the Government with the approval of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs. Ambassadors are appointed by the president with an agrément from a foreign country.

