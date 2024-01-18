Almost nine in ten Lithuanians back financial support for Ukraine

A large proportion (84%) of EU respondents are in favour of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war. The percentage of Lithuanians is 93% in this respect.

The survey was carried out from October 24 to 12 November in all the 27 EU member states. In Lithuania, 1,013 respondents aged 15 and over were interviewed randomly.

In the poll, 86% of Lithuanians said they agree with providing financial support to Ukraine, compared to 72% of EU residents.

The survey also sought to assess public opinion on military aid to Ukraine, with 83% of the Lithuanians in favour, compared to an average of 60% in the other EU countries.

In addition, 79% of Lithuanians and 61% of citizens in the other EU countries on average approve of the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine. Only the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria have less than half of the respondents in favour, according to the European Commission.