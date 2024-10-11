Allegations made against shooter who killed lawyer, injured police officers

Prosecutors have made allegations against the suspect born in 1962. He is accused of murdering a person who was performing official duties and attempted murder of two or more people in a manner endangering other peoples’ lives. The man is also suspected of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The crimes are punishable by a custodial sentence from 5 to 20 years or life imprisonment.

In order to determine circumstances of the crime, law enforcement has also asked people to share videos they have recorded at the scene.