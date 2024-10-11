Allegations made against shooter who killed lawyer, injured police officers

Prosecutors have made allegations against the suspect born in 1962. He is accused of murdering a person who was performing official duties and attempted murder of two or more people in a manner endangering other peoples’ lives. The man is also suspected of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The crimes are punishable by a custodial sentence from 5 to 20 years or life imprisonment.
In order to determine circumstances of the crime, law enforcement has also asked people to share videos they have recorded at the scene.
As reported, on Thursday a man fired from an unregistered weapon at a lawyer, a bailiff and two police officers who were carrying out an eviction order in a divorce case.
Lawyer Leonid Pčelincev, 69, was shot and died at the scene. A policeman was wounded in the chest but survived as he was wearing a ballistic vest. A policewoman sustained a leg injury.
The shooter barricaded himself in a flat in Vilnius city centre but soon surrendered to law enforcement.