Agreements on tank acquisition should be signed in autumn – president’s adviser

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
This autumn Lithuania is expected to sign agreements on the acquisition of tanks Leopard 2. President’s chief national security adviser Kęstutis Budrys said so in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

According to him, if Lithuania does not buy tanks with the main group of other countries procuring them, then there may be delays and it is possible that a tank company would not be created by 2030. As a result, a combat ready division-sized unit would be established later than by 2030.

However, the president’s chief adviser stressed that as long as Lithuania participates in the joint procurement project it is not late with the acquisition of tanks. He believes that the agreements will be finalised in the nearest future.

As reported previously, Lithuania is part of the joint procurement project of tanks Leopard 2. The agreement was initiated by Germany and also includes the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

