Agreements on tank acquisition should be signed in autumn – president’s adviser

According to him, if Lithuania does not buy tanks with the main group of other countries procuring them, then there may be delays and it is possible that a tank company would not be created by 2030. As a result, a combat ready division-sized unit would be established later than by 2030.

However, the president’s chief adviser stressed that as long as Lithuania participates in the joint procurement project it is not late with the acquisition of tanks. He believes that the agreements will be finalised in the nearest future.