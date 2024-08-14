Additional EUR 130mn will be allocated to accelerate procurement of weapon systems still this year

The Ministry of National Defence will be allocated EUR 130 million out of borrowed funds – this will allow to speed up the acquisition of drones, anti-drone systems and weapons, to upgrade existing mobile air defence systems and to acquire the new ones. Defence funding this year, including these additional funds, will reach 3.2 % of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Lithuania.

„We make use of the powers granted by the Budget Law and allocate additional funding for advance payments necessary for the acquisition of weapon systems. This will speed up the development of the National Division and provide the Lithuanian Armed Forces with the necessary equipment. Still this year, we will be able to bring forward various projects necessary for national defence, such as the procurement of drones, anti-drone and mobile air defence systems, radio stations, weapons, etc. Part of the funds will also be used to acquire the missing military equipment produced in Lithuania and specified by Ukraine“, says Minister of Finance Skaistė.