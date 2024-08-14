Additional EUR 130mn will be allocated to accelerate procurement of weapon systems still this year

The Ministry of National Defence will be allocated EUR 130 million out of borrowed funds – this will allow to speed up the acquisition of drones, anti-drone systems and weapons, to upgrade existing mobile air defence systems and to acquire the new ones. Defence funding this year, including these additional funds, will reach 3.2 % of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Lithuania.
„We make use of the powers granted by the Budget Law and allocate additional funding for advance payments necessary for the acquisition of weapon systems. This will speed up the development of the National Division and provide the Lithuanian Armed Forces with the necessary equipment. Still this year, we will be able to bring forward various projects necessary for national defence, such as the procurement of drones, anti-drone and mobile air defence systems, radio stations, weapons, etc. Part of the funds will also be used to acquire the missing military equipment produced in Lithuania and specified by Ukraine“, says Minister of Finance Skaistė.
By this Government resolution, the Ministry of Finance responds to the request of the Ministry of National Defence to allocate EUR 130 million for more accelerated implementation of important weapons projects.
EUR 20 million will be used to speed up the acquisition of drone systems and to prepare operators of these systems, EUR 30 million – to speed up the acquisition of anti-drone systems and electromagnetic combat equipment and to develop them, EUR 5 million – to acquire machine guns, which would be for the institutions under the Ministry of National Defence and the Volunteer Defence Forces of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.
EUR 10 million will be allocated to upgrade existing mobile air defence systems and to purchase in stages short-range mobile air defence systems Piorun, EUR 20 million - to equip soldiers with individual weaponry according to the programme of a modern (shunting) soldier (firearms of various calibres, sights, night vision means), EUR 20 million – to advance the purchase of radio stations, EUR 5 million – to restore the capacity of Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, EUR 10 million – to acquire munitions (155 mm, etc. calibre).
EUR 10 million will be used for expenditure related to participation in the European Union and international assistance initiatives to Ukraine by paying for military means to be handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In total, including this allocation, EUR 323 million will be allocated to additionally finance the needs of the Ministry of National Defence this year.
This proposal by the Ministry of Finance will be discussed at the next meeting of the Government.