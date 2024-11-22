A dozen Belarusians at rally in Vilnius to support pro-Ukraine fighter Veremeichik

The man had been fighting in Ukraine on Kyiv’s side. He was detained in Vietnam and sent to Minsk earlier this month.

"Veremeichik is in a very dangerous situation since Lukashenko’s regime considers fighting for the freedom of Ukraine and all Europe a terrorist act. But this is not true, because the whole world knows the courage of Ukraine, and knows that people who fight for Ukraine must be protected. Our action aims at drawing attention to the dishonest actions of the Lukashenko regime," Tatyana, one of the protesters, told reporters on site.