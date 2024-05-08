Young people are rather skeptical about one particular phenomenon that’s gaining popularity online: it’s pure nonsense that threatens health and life

“I think that this sort of business will endure for quite a time, as there are plenty of people who consider it to be a kind of entertainment worth paying for. Of course, it is their choice that needs to be respected. However, I’m convinced that it is important to speak to teenagers and young adults. They need to be aware that not everything they see online is good and beneficial and that some of the content can cause irreparable damage to their mental health. Even an adult may struggle to distinguish between the real and staged violence in those fights, let alone children or teenagers. I strongly doubt their ability to see the difference between combat sports and violence,” she said.