Young people are becoming more vulnerable to burnout: psychologist suggests how to stay away from the dangerous line

Fatigue can manifest itself not in the most convenient moment

For Gabrielė (name changed), a third-year student, the search for her first job started right after finishing school. She says she has always wanted to be independent and self-sufficient. Initially, her goals seemed easily attainable, but later on, she encountered some unexpected challenges that brought with them a rather tiresome experience.

“My decision to work most definitely has an impact on my life as a student. I have to skip lectures and attend only seminars. Frequently I do everything at the last minute or even at night. I usually cannot stay after lectures and have a chat with friends while such communication is badly needed,” says Gabrielė.