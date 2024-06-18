Young Lithuanians shared their thoughts on presidential elections

As much as 46% of young Lithuanians voted in the presidential elections and referendums held on 12 May 2019, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced. Although the young voters’ turnout really stood out that year, the percentage could certainly be higher. What do Gen Z representatives think of such statistics, and what are their predictions for this year? To find the answers to these questions Delfi spoke to three young women currently studying in Vilnius who shared their opinion on the upcoming elections to the Office of the President of the Republic, as well as the referendum on the amendment of Article 12 of the Constitution.