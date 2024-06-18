Young Lithuanians shared their thoughts on presidential elections

Aistė (name changed) believes that the younger generation’s eagerness to vote will soon be reflected in the results. She hopes that the tendency is changing for the better and we should expect some favorable signs.
„I have a strong belief that the trend is changing. I feel that young people are becoming more responsible. I think that the vague engagement in political processes and various discussions that young people are usually accused of is mainly determined by the fact that they lack knowledge and proper understanding. I’m sure that this is the main reason for their indifference. In general, there is little effort to improve young people’s education and to invigorate their participation,“ says the woman.
Aistė’s opinion is shared by Roberta (name changed). She thinks that young people’s engagement in elections is gaining pace, however, given the importance of the event, the information provided was too scarce.
„There could certainly be much more information,“ says the student.
Voting in the elections is an important duty
Both students agree that voting is a civic responsibility of every Lithuanian, as every single voice is vital, and there should be no doubts about it.
„For me, no matter the issue at hand, voting in elections is an important civic duty. I’m very well aware that by casting a vote I express my opinion and demonstrate my position. No one can do it instead of me because other voters’ views may contradict my own beliefs. To avoid disappointment with the outcome and the subsequent decisions that I may oppose, I, as a young individual, feel a great responsibility to participate in elections. Besides, I keep reminding myself that every election is a chance to embrace democracy,“ explains Aistė.
Thoughts about non-democratic countries
It’s true that a significant number of young people understand the importance of civic engagement, which includes voting among other things. Others, however, don’t seem to cherish the opportunity they are provided, although this is an opportunity to contribute to the decision-making process that shapes the policy of our country. In certain countries that are not far away from our homeland people are practically denied such an opportunity.
„I often think about the situation in the countries where the citizens do not have such a right. I would suggest that my contemporaries who say they are indifferent to politics should think of it as well. In the meantime, we have the opportunity to work towards a better future. Why would we miss out on such an excellent chance?“ rhetorically asks Aistė.
Suggestions for the youngest voters
As sad as it is, a substantial part of Gen Z representatives say they are either not interested in politics or do not understand what’s going on in the sphere of state governance. However, Gabija (name changed) from Alytus wants to encourage the youngest voters and has some suggestions for those who are unable to decide what candidate to support at the ballot box.
„For those who lack basic knowledge, I suggest taking online tests to determine the candidate with the most acceptable position,“ she suggests.
According to Roberta, young people can always consult those whom they trust, read certain publications, or watch presidential debates.
Aistė also wants to reassure those who feel confused and unable to grasp current events.
„I can acknowledge that many things are unclear to me too. However, I am committed to gaining a deeper understanding by reading relevant articles, participating in discussions, and watching debates. I care for my future and the future of my country. I think that debates in particular can help young people to make informed decisions,“ says Aistė.
What does it mean to be a civic-minded person?
Finally, the students were asked if electoral participation is the principal form civic engagement and the main characteristics of a civic-minded individual. While Roberta and Gabija agreed with this statement, Aistė had a slightly different opinion.
„I think that civic engagement goes beyond the mere act of voting. The list of civic behaviors and actions could be rather long. Voting is an important civic duty but it’s just a single element in the definition of the concept. Civic engagement includes both big and small efforts done for the sake of noble and meaningful ideas. I strongly wish that such a determination could be a natural mindset of people from my generation,“ she resumes.