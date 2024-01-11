Why young Lithuanians, too, are disappointed with politicians, explained

According to the Lithuanian Youth Council’s president, there are numerous factors that influence the current youth’s disinterest in politics, civic and social activities, and democratic processes.

“You can always do better, and I also mean societies with really high youth engagement. Young people can participate actively in the public discussion and solution of issues that are the most topical and poignant, share information, or take part in various movements. Generally speaking, the possibilities are always there, but there is definitely a lack of consistent and targeted engagement in civic and social activities and democratic processes,” he said.

The youth’s strong apoliticism has been the subject of discussion for many years, but various research and surveys show that the majority of young people are not interested in politics at all. Umberto Masi , president of the Lithuanian Youth Council, agrees. He says that the engagement of the Lithuanian youth in political processes is definitely insufficient.

Even though the indifference of young people towards politics is obviously caused by a multitude of different reasons; nevertheless, it is very important to understand that such an attitude does not help solve the systemic issues that young people themselves are constantly mentioning during various discussions.

He also mentioned another aspect, which he sees as the most impactful. “But one of the most important aspects, I think, is the quality and nature of civic education: how we talk about politics and participation in civic or community activities. Civic activities and types of informal education and means currently are basically disconnected from formal education and general education programmes,” he noted.

“Retrospectively, we may blame the period of Russian occupation – how it essentially undermined all budding attempts at engagement and civic activities. We can also evaluate current global trends and changes, crises, which affect young people especially severely, the epidemic of emotional and mental health issues, the underestimated and unresolved consequences of COVID-19 that greatly affected every person, including the youth, the climate crisis and its ramifications, anxiety, and doubts about the future,” Masi said.

“No topic is ignored by the youth – every issue that is being discussed has a direct influence on their everyday lives,” the Lithuanian Youth Council president added.

However, young people need that their voice be valued equally, just like every other citizen’s of Lithuania, and we lack that, Masi thinks.

“We can often see that young people are underappreciated just because they are young, but their experience and needs or expectations are just as important as those of any social group. For the youth, the most topical issues are related to their rights, their opportunities to improve and create a future in Lithuania. Unfortunately, many aspects, related to the empowerment, engagement, and recognition of young people are often seen as not very important or acceptable,” he explained.

According to Masi, the spectrum of topics that the youth find important although their voice is not always being heard is also very broad.