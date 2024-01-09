Who would benefit the most if the Lithuanian voting age was lowered to 16 years? Young people have wishes, too

What is more, according to Masi, a municipality is an institution that is closest to every person, thus this proposal is aimed at this aspect.

“Our main objective relies on international practice and scientific research, i.e. the sooner people begin to vote or participate in elections, the bigger the chance that they will continue voting throughout their life. Why do we insist on lowering the voting age just for the municipal elections? Well, we believe that currently the Seimas and the EP, perhaps, are in need of more and wider discussions,” he said.

Data shows that a record number of young people voted in the 2019 presidential elections, but during the 2020 Seimas elections the youth was the least active group of voters – only 38% of people under 25 years of age voted in the first round. Now, when talks have begun about lowering the voting age, only the municipal elections are being mentioned. According to the president of the Lithuanian Youth Council, Umberto Masi , such a goal is clearly motivated.

“It is obvious that there’s a need for discussion because if there wasn’t and nobody needed such a change, Masi would not be sitting here, talking about the initiative. Indeed, if we take a look at, let’s say, the EP elections, the right to vote from the age of 16 is in effect in Austria (adopted in 2007) and Belgium , as well as Malta and even Germany. They, too, differentiate one election from the other,” she stated.

According to Mykolas Romeris University political scientist Rima Urbonaite, it is obvious that there is definitely sense in considering this possibility in Lithuania, with positive examples from other countries serving as food for thought. For instance, the youth of Australia (16–17 years of age) are voting more actively than the residents aged 18–20, and their turnover is similar to the average of the general electorate.

“Typically, having reached the age of 18–19, young people change their environment and leave their hometown. So, before all this life stuff happens, they would be able to contribute to the formation and well-being of their community,” the Lithuanian Youth Council president argued.

“Most probably we will agree that the Austrians invest more into citizenship than we have been investing. I have criticized very strongly the situation in Lithuania regarding civic education. The experiences that my students bring from school, I think, should not even be tolerated, so there is definitely room for improvement,” she surmised.

On the other hand, even though the time for such discussions is ripe, at least according to Urbonaite, there is one “but”.

“Self-governance is very important because it is the starting point in terms of understanding about the state ad democracy. I believe that people should want to be involved in the decision-making process. Sure, there are other ways, but if we look at Austria, they had this interesting result that their 16 or 17-year-olds were voting more actively than the 17 or 18-year-olds. It seems that this turnover is related to the fact that they had not left their native environment,” Urbonaite added.

She also explained why in Lithuania we should talk precisely about lowering the age of voters for municipal elections.

“First of all, I’ve heard stories about what young people are doing during those civic education lessons. They write essays. This is an essentially unsuitable method for engaging young people. In other countries discussions are held about voting with pupils that cannot even vote yet, but politicians come to schools, talk to them, and try to interest in voting,” he continued.

“If we look at engagement generally, not just in terms of young people, we have a lot of problems, and looking further into future or our current perspective, the lack of engagement and the passiveness of our citizens may have major consequences, especially in the presence of crises,” Masi said.

“Colleagues from Estonia have told us exactly the same thing. Because of this, the matter of lowering the voting age goes hand in hand with talks about the glaring problems in our civic education system,” he said.

According to lawyer Algimantas Sindeikis, when considering the possibility of lowering the voting age to 16 years, we should remember certain fundamental constitutional principles of election law.

“There’s much more to it, and with this initiative we are precisely aiming at expanding said discussions and looking for ways how to involve civic organisations in order to reach more young people,” he explained.

“Politicalness is not just belonging to some political power or being one, or following/representing an ideology. And yet, I hear stories that youth organisations try to gain access to schools and cannot because of their political beliefs. Therefore, we have another problem: even if there is an attempt at having a discussion, there is no room for it, apparently. This is the biggest problem in schools – the fact that we do not practice democracy,” Masi claimed.

What is more, when we talk about citizenship, we directly relate it to partism, which is not beneficial to our society.

“In Lithuania, just like in any other democratic country, the citizens, the nation are not the rulers. They rule it via their elected representatives, including municipality members, the president, and members of the EP. In legal language terms, it is a representative democracy,” he said.

Sindeikis added that in a representative democracy everything works like clockwork only when all the groups of society, both in terms of age, social status, and other parameters, have equal rights to elect their representatives.

“So, the question is directly related to democracy and is as follows: do people who have turned 16, contrary to the Constitution, which states very clearly that the right to vote is granted to people of ages 18 and older, also have the right to participate in elections and have their own representatives at our institutions? I think that such a position is legally sound,” the lawyer admitted.

He gave his opinion on why it is so.