What Does the War in Ukraine Look Like Through the Eyes of a Clown?

As the conversation continued, the woman shared that she had lost her ability to walk due to the psychological trauma caused by Russian airstrikes. "She told me about walks along the Kharkiv river with her grandchild. When I mentioned that I had also visited Kharkiv, she was surprised. She jumped from topic to topic—talking about the books she left behind, the windows shattered by explosions, and how she feels like the ground disappears from under her feet. Then, quite unexpectedly, she said, ’Your colleagues are already leaving; you should go to cheer up others.’ I replied, ’Others can wait. I want to spend a little more time with you.’ She then said, ’You know, I feel good right now. For the first time since the war started.’ We just looked at each other. At that moment, it felt like the war didn’t exist anymore. It was just a person in front of me, and me in front of them. And everything was okay. That moment taught me how crucial presence is in our lives. It should never be underestimated."