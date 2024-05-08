Volunteer soldiers Lukas and Erikas send a message to those attempting to evade compulsory military service: do not try to avoid the unavoidable

“I have to admit that the army taught me the value of hard work, pushing oneself further, and, when necessary, going the extra mile. It changed my approach to tasks – instilling the understanding that tasks must be completed regardless obstacles. Beyond that, basically, little has changed in my life. I have always been like this: if I need to get up early, I will get up early, if I need to go to bed, I will go to bed, if I need to eat, I will eat, I strive to be punctual, and so on. Perhaps, I increased my stamina even more,” contemplates Erikas.