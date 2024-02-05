This pattern of behavior leads to unhealthy competition: how do young people manage to survive under the crushing circumstances

"I think that most often I am paralyzed by some inner fear. I'm afraid to disappoint myself and others. The idea of failing someone's expectations terrifies me a lot. Finally, my aspirations require lots of courage and vigor. I feel that sometimes I lack these qualities because I'm not a person who brazenly disregards the interests of others and is apt to indulge in a fiercely competitive race," explains Agnė.

"My aspirations are for the most part related to self-improvement. I'm open to new experiences and challenges because they make me feel that I live my life to its fullest. I thought a lot about what I should do to make my dreams come true, and I am very well aware that it's only me who can overcome all the obstacles that could prevent me from achieving success," she says.

For Agnė (name changed) the start of the new year has sparked a wave of energy and self-confidence. The young woman believes that these qualities will help her achieve the high-flying goals that she has set for herself for 2024.

Agnė has acknowledged experiencing similar emotions since childhood.

"I've never been an exceptionally brave person. I've always thought of how others may feel if I acted one way or the other, all the more so because I've always been and still am surrounded by people who are the complete opposite of me. I've noticed that some people are ready to pay any price to achieve their goals, even though it may negatively affect their relations with others and even their attitude toward themselves. Sometimes such determination seems fascinating because it looks like such people have the power to conquer the world. On the other hand, I often think that the price they have to pay can sometimes be too huge," says Agnė.

When asked what may determine people's attitude toward competition and why that attitude can be so different Agnė once more dwelt upon her childhood.