This Lithuanian decided to quit a well-payed job for life in a new country: no one believed me until I actually left

“I had enough money to pay rent, to buy the clothes I needed, to go to the club with my friends, and still was able to save a bit. When pondering about returning to Lithuania, I instantly knew that everything would be different, that I would be living with my parents and would have to ask them for money, etc., thus, I made up my mind to work for another year.”

“When I was 19 I decided to go to London . I planned to work there for a year, to save some money, and then return to Lithuania. Maybe I could have bought a car to go to the university or at least would have had some extra money that I could spend on studies or something else,” says Artūras Balynas .

Most people become accustomed to obeying the rules and standards, that they themselves introduce. First, they try to show splendid results at school and at the university, then, to gain good skills and competence in some professional area, and, finally, be diligent at work that often is thought of as a path in life. It seems there is nothing wrong with such an approach but as seen by examples, success and happiness can be attained by a host of other ways. One Lithuanian has willingly shared them with Delfi readers.

After deciding to stay in London for another year, he ended up living there for a total of 16 years. Initially, Artūras worked at construction sites although he always knew that he wanted to achieve more and learn something. In order to achieve personal goals, he had to change jobs several times. It’s true that he has gained lots of experience, yet on the other hand, such a lifestyle has taken a toll on his health.





“A few years later I met one Englishman who worked at a restoration company. He saw that I was rather capable and invited me to the company. They worked at metro stations. After getting the necessary documents, I joined their team. The money was just fantastic. I worked a lot including the weekends and night shifts. For almost a year I continued working without a single day off, but finally, my body began to show signs of exhaustion, indicating that it was time to take a break.”

A one-way ticket to a new life