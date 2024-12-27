They are told, ’Live on without a nose!’ A Ukrainian doctor gives new hope to people who lost their faces in the war

"This Is Not Normal"

"In Ukraine, this was considered part of dentistry, and this field did not exist as a separate specialty. Some people worked on it sporadically, but no one systematically addressed it. For me, it was a personal challenge—not because I didn’t want to understand, but because I couldn’t accept how a doctor or official could tell someone: ’You have no nose; just live without it!’ There are cases where surgery isn’t an option for various reasons. When a person has a defect in their face—whether it’s a missing nose, eye, or ear—it drastically reduces their quality of life. Instead of finding solutions, they’re told to live with it, hide away, or even give up on life. That’s not normal," Filonenko says.