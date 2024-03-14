These young people cannot imagine their lives in Lithuania: daily bullying motivates to leave for a better life

The youth years are supposed to be the most beautiful and colourful time, but often the bright hues of life are overshadowed by grey clouds. During the period of personality formation, young people often face a variety of challenges and questions: some contemplate their future and careers, while others search for the meaning of life and struggle to find their place under the sun. However, there are also those who must confront daunting difficulties and significant stress solely because of their sexual orientation.