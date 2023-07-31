These types of entertainment lure Lithuanians and foreigners with ease: from sights worth being captured on a postcard to high-adrenaline thrills

Entertainment in Lithuanian resorts
For those looking to escape the humdrum of everyday life and enjoy active holidays in Lithuania, the country’s resorts have a lot of activities. According to Sutkaityte, the resorts offer various events, festivals, and concerts. Also – all kinds of entertainment that will get your adrenalin pumping and provide some beautiful landscape to enjoy. “For example, in Birstonas I recommend trying the longest and most extreme summer toboggan track in Lithuania, with speeds up to 40 km/h. Or you can climb the 12-metre-high climbing tower It’s Fun to Climb. Visit the highest observation tower in Lithuania or hop into a hot air balloon to marvel at the wonderful panorama of Birstonas, take a stroll on the Kneipp Path, or simply enjoy the surroundings on a bicycle,” – she suggested.
The town of Druskininkai, too, offers a wide variety of entertaining activities. “There you will find a water slide park that is open throughout the year, a 21-metre-high free fall attraction at the UNO Park Druskininkai, which also offers zip-lining over the river Nemunas, climbing tree tracks, and jumping and swinging from 16 metres above ground. Additionally, you can take the Druskininkai Air Line cable car to the other bank of the Nemunas and ride go karts or enjoy skiing at the Snow Park, which is open all year long,” Sutkaityte added.
The tranquil and gorgeous Curonian Spit may seem boring to many a visitor, but the interesting bits are hidden further away from the beaten paths. Sutkaityte suggests ignoring the main beaches and choosing a remote spot in Alksnyne. “It is a very interesting place called the Wind Park, complete with an original awning, decorated with cones, shells, bells, and pinwheels. Obviously, the magnificent panorama of the Curonian Spit is worth admiring from the Nida Lighthouse. Also consider visiting the interactive Mizgiris Amber Museum, go canoeing or sailing on a catamaran, or take a walk on the Parnidis Dune and the Nagliai Nature Reserve trails,” she noted. According to her, every trail reveals the beauty of the Curonian Spit from a different angle.
If you like active leisure, get on a bicycle
The most fun tracks, according to Sutkaityte, are those that involve seeing beautiful landscapes. One good example is the cycling route around Lake Plateliai. It features magnificent sights and excellent surface quality. The route will take you to the local museum and observation tower.
“Another fun experience – travelling along the seaside using the Seaside Cycling Route, which will be even better when the reconstruction of the Smiltyne–Juodkrante bike path is complete,” the expert said. Sutkaityte recommends several picturesque cycling paths that not only encompass the historic route via three capitals of Lithuania – current (Vilnius), historic (Trakai), and temporary (Kaunas), but also include the regions of Samogitia and Lithuania Minor.
Get to know the country better via food
According to Sutkaityte, pretty much every trip involves some kind of a culinary experience. That is why she invites familiarizing with Lithuania via food, because every region has unique dishes. “For example, in Samogitia you have to try kastinis (sour cream, butter, milk, and spices) with potatoes, smakalas (soured milk soup with herring), and cibulyne (onion soup with herring). When in Lithuania Minor and Silute district, enjoy kafija (chicory and milk drink) or tija (special tea) with puceliai (doughnuts) or vofeliai (waffle-like pancakes), and fresh fish is a must too.” Popular and unique dishes are also available in the other half of Lithuania. Sudovia is known for stone oven-baked cabbage heads, svilpikai (potato dumplings), skilandis (pig stomach stuffed with minced meat and spices), and other local dishes. In Highlands try saltanosiai (dumplings) with European blueberries, popular potato or flour dishes, and refreshing acorn coffee. And in Dzukija – dishes from forest goods, potato buns, and buckwheat pastry for desert.”
She said that for a couple of years now locals and tourists have been urged to discover Lithuania by trying interpretations of traditional dishes, such as cepelinai (potato dumplings with various stuffing) or barsciai (cold beetroot soup). “I think that gastronomical journeys not only whet appetite, but also encourage to get to know the homeland better via one of our vital senses,” Sutkaityte continued.
Undiscovered places
When contemplating holidays in Lithuania, well-known resorts that you may have visited a dozen times come to mind. Luckily, we still have undiscovered, yet interesting and mysteriously captivating places. Sutkaityte’s list of suggestions confirms this. “In terms of tourist locations, I would like to single-out Dreverna. It is not called the port of recreation and entertainment for nothing. With an extensive quay for small vessels, Dreverna boasts a camping site on the shore of the Curonian Lagoon and the Dreverna river with compact recreation cabins and a wonderful view of the Curonian Lagoon, the Curonian Spit, and the Dead Dunes.” As she puts it, this is “a place where you want to wake up in”, suitable for those looking for some quiet time or interested in active leisure.
“Another destination I would like to mention is Birzai. The town’s main attraction is the Kirkilai Observation Tower with its unique architecture (built in the shape of a sunken boat or crescent moon) and view of sinkhole lakes. This region is famous for various natural phenomena: from sinkholes to dolomite outcrops,” Sutkaityte said. The expert also mentioned Taurage, which is this year’s Lithuanian Capital of Culture. “Besides various events, Taurage has the biggest adventure park in Samogitia, the Taurai Adventure Park, where you can spend a night in a tree house eight metres above the ground. The Pagramantis Observation Tower/Deck should be opening soon, and the Pagramantis Regional Park has as many as 12 hanging bridges. Or perhaps you are interesting in an educational seminar about Taurage’s wind farm?”
One of the reasons why Lithuania’s youth prefer foreign countries for vacations is high prices at Lithuanian resorts. According to Sutkaityte, when going on holiday abroad we usually plan everything in advance, whereas we decide to travel inside Lithuania rather impulsively, and that is one of the reasons why we spend more. “Holidays in Lithuania, too, should be planned beforehand in order to save some money and be sure that the desired venue is available. Since I started planning my summer holidays in Lithuania in February, eventually all I had to do was simply wait: no unnecessary stress, which, I’m sure, plagues everyone when it is difficult to strike a balance between holiday needs and capabilities,” the local tourism expert stated.
Another way to save – choose less popular locations. “Lithuania’s regions are oozing with charm, every city or town has something to offer, you just have to do a little bit of homework, and I’m sure that the experience will be as grand as having visited a well-known destination. What is more, Lithuania has all four seasons, meaning you can visit the same place during various times of the year and observe the changes and different experiences,” she concluded.