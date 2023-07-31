These types of entertainment lure Lithuanians and foreigners with ease: from sights worth being captured on a postcard to high-adrenaline thrills

The town of Druskininkai, too, offers a wide variety of entertaining activities. “There you will find a water slide park that is open throughout the year, a 21-metre-high free fall attraction at the UNO Park Druskininkai, which also offers zip-lining over the river Nemunas, climbing tree tracks, and jumping and swinging from 16 metres above ground. Additionally, you can take the Druskininkai Air Line cable car to the other bank of the Nemunas and ride go karts or enjoy skiing at the Snow Park, which is open all year long,” Sutkaityte added.

For those looking to escape the humdrum of everyday life and enjoy active holidays in Lithuania, the country’s resorts have a lot of activities. According to Sutkaityte, the resorts offer various events, festivals, and concerts. Also – all kinds of entertainment that will get your adrenalin pumping and provide some beautiful landscape to enjoy. “For example, in Birstonas I recommend trying the longest and most extreme summer toboggan track in Lithuania, with speeds up to 40 km/h. Or you can climb the 12-metre-high climbing tower It’s Fun to Climb. Visit the highest observation tower in Lithuania or hop into a hot air balloon to marvel at the wonderful panorama of Birstonas, take a stroll on the Kneipp Path, or simply enjoy the surroundings on a bicycle,” – she suggested.



In Palanga , you are not limited to spending your holidays at the beach either. The town’s residents and guests have plenty of activities to discover. “I would recommend trying the most modern Ferris wheel and enjoying the wonderful sights of Palanga seaside and bridge. For those who are not afraid of getting wet, there is the most sophisticated wakeboard park in Europe, 313 Cable Park, the go-to place for enthusiasts of this type of sports, or you can try paddleboarding, surfing, or canoeing. Near Palanga you can find the miniatures and botanical park Babilono Sodai (Babylon’s Gardens). There you will be able to take memorable selfies with miniatures of the world’s most famous buildings against the backdrop of flowers,” the local tourism expert said.