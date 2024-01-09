The youth already know what to expect from the upcoming year: goals and wishes affected by wars and crises

“There have been difficult moments, too, but – this may sound banal – I’m happy about the entirety of my experiences this year, both joyful and sad. I’ve had moments when no matter what I did everything seemed to just fall apart, but I think I have taken everything into consideration and understood just how much strength this gave me. This is also one of the things I could indicate as this year’s big gift to me,” she said.

“To be honest, I don’t really think about it too often, but when I had to look for an answer to this question, I realised that 2023 was a very special year for me on all accounts. Overcoming challenges, I have learned and understood a lot about my environment and myself. When engaging in favourite activities, I have experienced a lot of happiness and gained even more self-confidence. Overall, I think that I have learned to value my time and understood what things and why were worth it,” she shared.

According to Diana (name changed, actual name known to DELFI), who is 21 years old, this year she has understood many things that are important to her as a person. Some of them have even inspired her to aim for new goals.

Diana defined her biggest wishes and goals for 2023 at the end of 2022. She admitted that this was a new thing for her.

“I hadn’t done this before and thought that I was one of those people who just didn’t like certain constraints, e.g. a commitment to accomplish something in a month or a year. However, I decided to give it a go last year and started writing down my biggest goals for 2023. Now, looking back at those goals, I want only to smile and celebrate that some of the small dreams have come true, and certain things today are less meaningful than a year before. This is an indicator that I’m changing and growing as a person,” Diana said.

According to her, the dreams for the next year have already been identified.

“I have big goals and dreams, and the voice inside keeps encouraging me not only to dream, but to act as well. I hope that in 2024 I will not lose my inner desire and bravery to pursue them,” she continued.

By the way, Diana’s wishes are not just about her.