The Vilnius resident invested over €10,000 in an electric car, and the first winter proved to be a shock

“A more extensive network is a must, because there have been many times when I planned to charge my car at a certain location only to find it occupied, with the next nearest charging station either also busy or out of service. In the city, it is easier to find a solution, so the biggest investment should focus on expanding the network along highways, between cities. It is good to see charging stations already appearing at some fuel stations, as just a year ago, traveling from Vilnius to Klaipėda in an electric car with a limited battery posed significant challenges,” she admits.