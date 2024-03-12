The Vilnius resident invested over €10,000 in an electric car, and the first winter proved to be a shock

Electric cars: why do Lithuanians hesitate to purchase them?
Electric cars represent one of the most crucial measures for mitigating climate change. However, despite growing urgency to switch from conventional and highly polluting vehicles to electric ones, not all Lithuanian drivers are prepared to do so yet.
“I wouldn’t invest in an electric car simply because, in my opinion, of its high time cost – you have to commit yourself to precise planning. You always have to plan your journey meticulously, ensuring the car is properly charged and prepared to go”, explains Audrius (name changed).
A young woman Eglė (name changed) shares additional concerns that discourages her from selecting an electric car.
“I believe that eventually, everyone, or at least the majority of drivers, will have to switch to electric cars, however, I’m not currently ready for such change. While I do think about the future in the context of climate change, as a young individual, I find thoughts about purchasing an electric car unrealistic. The cost alone is tremendously daunting,” she confesses.
According to Eglė, as the financial burden of investment in an expensive yet environmentally friendly car deters her, for now she opts other, more sustainable alternatives.
“I frequently opt for public transportation over using my own car, which makes me feel at least a little bit better. However, unfortunately, not all of my journeys meet sustainability and ecology criteria, as there are occasions when the car is the only means to reach a particular destination”, says Eglė.
Despite encountering scepticism regarding electric cars within her social circle, Eglė admits that positive experiences inspire her to reconsider her future choices.
“Well, a day will come when there will be no other choice. We have to think about what will happen in five, ten or twenty years time, what kind of environment our children and grandchildren will inherit, how we will navigate life as we age. I understand that the changes are inevitable, we will adapt, take progressive steps and invest in a future for which we will probably be grateful to ourselves later on,” hopes Eglė.
Happy to be embracing a more sustainable lifestyle
Despite widespread scepticism about electric cars, statistics reveal that the number of electric car drivers in Lithuania is also growing rapidly. According to data from the state enterprise Regitra, as of 1 January 2024, there were over 19,000 M1 and N1 class electric vehicles registered in Lithuania, with more than 11,000 being full electric vehicles. What motivates Lithuanians to choose electric cars?
“Our family began considering the option of an electric car around three years ago and ultimately decided to purchase one about two years ago. Our family prioritize ecology and the environment we live in. We are saving money, we invest, so we try to contribute to these causes as much as we can through our actions, both within our family and in society. For us, an electric car was one of the significant steps towards more sustainable lifestyle,” shares Evelina (name changed).
She acknowledges that there were times when certain doubts accompanied their decision, but she views them as inevitable and natural.
“I think everyone experiences doubts about decisions they have made. It takes the first few weeks to get used to an electric car, adjust to it, because you have to plan your drives carefully, consider charging locations, establish your own routine,” explains Evelina.
However, the initially daunting changes did not overshadow the joy that this meaningful purchase brought in.
“During the first year, there was not a single case when we said: that’s it, I’m going back to my old car, because an electric car is complete nonsense. Prior to our final decision to purchase, we realised how much we will have to learn but now, I believe, we managed to befriend our electric car,” says the electric car driver.
Although Evelina can charge her electric car at home, occasionally she has to rely on public charging stations. When asked are there enough charging stations in Lithuania, Evelina said that today’s number falls short.
“A more extensive network is a must, because there have been many times when I planned to charge my car at a certain location only to find it occupied, with the next nearest charging station either also busy or out of service. In the city, it is easier to find a solution, so the biggest investment should focus on expanding the network along highways, between cities. It is good to see charging stations already appearing at some fuel stations, as just a year ago, traveling from Vilnius to Klaipėda in an electric car with a limited battery posed significant challenges,” she admits.
Evelina, having some experience herself, offers some advice and can with confidence name those, whom she would highly recommend considering purchasing an electric car.
“I would definitely recommend an electric car, particularly for individuals who primarily drive within urban areas or embark on short journeys, because in this case, even with a modest battery capacity, the car can meet their needs, while reduced maintenance costs and environmental friendliness are guaranteed,” she says.
Giedrius (name changed), who invested in this environmentally friendly purchase four years ago, also shared his insights from driving an electric car.
“I bought it because electricity was considerably cheaper at that time, and, what is more, we have a solar power plant at home. After the first year with the electric car, we realised that now we need more electricity, thus we increased the power plant by 4 kW,” he explains and details the distances he typically covers with his electric car.
“I live in the suburbs, so it’s a 50 kilometre every day. Mostly, I use my electric car to get to and from work. The furthest drive was from Vilnius to Elektrėnai. Our family drives almost 15,000 kilometres a year on electricity alone. Since we get our electricity from the sun, we didn’t calculate the cost very precisely, but it’s about 300 kW/h per month,” said Giedrius.
Giedrius also shared what features of the electric car initially surprised him the most.
“The car with battery fully charged can drive up to 150 kilometres in the summer and 100 kilometres in the winter, with all comfort features enabled. It was quite a shock during the first winter to discover that the range is significantly decreased in sub-zero temperatures. It took some time getting used to it, and we got used to,” said the electric car driver.
However, certain features of the electric car have been pleasing Giedrius since the day one.
“The biggest advantage is the car’s rapid acceleration. The car itself is small, but weighs almost 1,440 kilograms,” he adds.