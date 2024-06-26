The First Signs That You May Be at Risk of Emotional Burnout

„A holiday can be a good start for a person making a plan of action: how to resolve the problem of over-involvement in work, whether by my own initiative or by organisation’s pressure. From the perspective of the model of work demands and resources I mentioned, we need to assess whether the workload is really that high, whether do I really need to work that fast? Is it genuinely a requirement of the organisation, or is it a requirement that I have made for myself? Do I have all the resources I need to do the job? Does my manager support me? What about my relationship with my colleagues? Am I trying to build and maintain that relationship with them? Do I have the skills to do the job myself? Do I still feel able to motivate myself, work effectively, and not be distracted?“ says the psychologist.