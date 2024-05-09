The 12th of May is getting close: do Lithuanians know what the referendum will be about?

„The exact wording of the matter in question is as follows: „The Republic of Lithuania citizenship shall be awarded at birth and in other cases, as per the Constitutional Law. The Constitutional Law shall also determine the grounds and procedures for the loss of the Republic of Lithuania citizenship.“ During the referendum, people will vote for or against the removal or the following sentence in Article 12 of said law „Except in separate cases provided for by the law, no one shall have citizenship of Lithuania and of another country at the same time“, in order to retain Lithuanian citizenship after acquiring another. Those in favor for the amendment, check the box YES, those against – NO,“ Gurskas explained.