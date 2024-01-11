Suggestion to try on a dream job: experience and contacts come as the greatest benefits

As children, we have all heard the saying that the roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet. This should be a truly motivating idea, encouraging us to work hard and strive for more, hoping that sometime in the future our efforts will be rewarded with great professional success. However, not everyone shares this attitude. Today's young people, for example, are inclined to explore the world, be curious about diversity, and aim for goals that seem hardly attainable.