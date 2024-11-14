Research reveals unseen factors behind lithium-ion battery degradation

According to Artūras Vailionis, a core lead of the X-ray and Surface Analysis group at Stanford University and a visiting professor at the Lithuanian Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), it has been (and still is) commonly believed that the self-discharge of a fully charged battery is due to the diffusion of lithium atoms from the electrolyte to the battery’s cathode.

"However, our study has shown that it is the diffusion of protons (hydrogen ions) that is causing a battery’s self-discharge. Based on the results of this study, it is possible to propose ways to extend the life of the battery by reducing self-discharge," says Vailionis.