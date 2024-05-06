Relationships are now viewed differently than before: some people are determined to avoid them altogether

I’m convinced that representatives of any generation feel the need to connect with others, and that we, as human beings, have an innate desire to search for that connection. One of the prominent characteristics of today’s youth that singles them out from the rest of society is their eagerness to explore. Young people are ready to get into relationships more than once in order to try different partners, and this is not a bad thing because it allows them to learn something about themselves and to find out what is best for them. I sometimes hear young people saying that every choice they make is better than the previous one. It means that someday when they eventually want to build long-lasting relationships the choice they’ll make will not be based on a single option. It is not something that was common in the past. For our parents and grandparents, it was normal to stay with their first partner for life. Nowadays this happens very rarely.

How do young people view romantic relationships? Do they consider them to be meaningful?

Not necessarily. I would say that they are not afraid to take risks, to explore. Even culturally, the decision to break up after hitting a half-a-year mark is not viewed as something condemnable any longer. There is also a question of whether a year-long relationship can be considered long-lasting or not. A young person may perceive it as a lengthy amount of time. I believe that when young people choose a partner, they often consider whether that person is someone they want to spend their entire life with, or if they are only suitable for casual companionship. Sometimes namely the latter consideration is the basis for a relationship. People call it friends-with-benefits relationships. These are relationships between people not motivated to move into serious commitment.

A considerable number of young people avoid starting relationships. What do you think of this determination?

It’s true that some people think that relationships are meant to be hard work or something negative that would require constant effort. Some young individuals may become disillusioned by past experiences, and therefore choose to remain single. In fact, they also feel the need for human connection but once they enter a relationship, they may feel the urge to end it quickly. They can step back after a couple of dates or so. And even if they are interested in someone, they are held back by the fear that the relationship will necessarily require lots of effort.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the determination to avoid relationships?