Record number of blood donations last year – centre

Head of the NKC Daumantas Gutauskas says the record figure is the result of hard work and willingness to help from all partners, blood donors and the centre itself.

"In 2024, we had a number of successful blood donation campaigns and diabetes prevention campaigns in dozens of cities and towns across the country together with our partners," Gutauskas said.

"We also distributed iron supplements to donors who were deficient in iron to improve blood quality, which encouraged them to come back to donate again. We introduced the latest equipment for X-ray irradiation of blood components, which sped up the process of supplying blood to patients," he added.