Over 66 thousand young Lithuanians are given the right to vote in the European elections

„I’m pretty well aware of the approaching European elections and I will take this opportunity to have my say. However, I hardly know anything about the candidates. I think this is because my whole attention has recently been drawn to another very important event, namely, the presidential elections,“ said Evelina.

Despite persistent claims that the future of the EU is a subject of undeniable importance, young Lithuanians’ interest and participation in the elections to the European Parliament is alarmingly low. When asked if it is true young people honestly admit the fact. Evelina (name changed), a representative of the youngest generation of Lithuanian voters, explained that recently she had been focused on other very important decisions.

According to Petronienė, statistics from previous European and parliamentary elections confirm a low turnout among young voters. However, there is no reason to lose hope. On the contrary, society should realize the significance of the collective initiative in encouraging young individuals to be more active in various elections.

„According to our data, in 2019, 46.06% of Lithuanian youth chose to cast their vote in the presidential elections. Today, as shown by the preliminary data, this portion has grown up to approximately 49%,“ said Lina Petronienė, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In fact, the percentage of young voters participating in the presidential elections is growing and it infuses some optimism.

„When it comes to increasing the young people’s engagement, the biggest challenge for both the institutions and society is to promote awareness of electoral processes and responsibility that goes into being a civic-minded person. In this regard, the contribution of the CEC alone is definitely insufficient,“ emphasized Petronienė.

According to the CEC chairperson, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and even families should take part in this collective initiative as citizens’ involvement in state governance is one of the underlying principles of democracy.

The right to vote is granted to more than 66 thousand young Lithuanians