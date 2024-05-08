One of the greenest cities in Lithuania: solutions that help maintain this title

“It includes the city stadium, the so-called Resort, the small Lake Dailide, and the Valley of Songs on the bank of the Nemunas. Beyond a 33-metre-high embankment, the forest continues, and there’s also the wash – the large Lake Dailide. Both lakes are 1 kilometer away from the city center, in the Resort Park,” Macerniene told DELFI.

“Within the city’s territory, there is the 452-hectare Vidzgiris Forest. In 1960, it was declared a botanical reserve. The forest is home to rare plants of extreme botanical value and numerous protected animal species. The Radziunai Mound is among the reserves attractions. In order to help people get acquainted with these natural wonders, an ecological educational trail has been built, complete with information arrows to point visitors in the right direction, information stands, places of rest, and benches. In winter, this trail is suitable for skiing,” she said.