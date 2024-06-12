One More European Parliament Term of Office Comes to an End - How Did Its Decisions Affect Lithuania?

The time has come to make important decisions – in June, we will decide who will represent our country in the European Parliament for the next five years. These choices are always difficult, thus a list of the current European Parliament’s achievements and the issues that parliament members have tackled over the term could certainly help make the decision-making process easier. Daiva Jakaitė, Head of the European Parliament Office in Lithuania, evaluated what has been accomplished and welcomed the results that are important both for Lithuania and Europe.