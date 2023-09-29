Meeting just a few of the employers’ requirements? You’re a dream employee! Skills, knowledge and competences are enough

Eglė is only twenty-one years old, but she has already tried a number of jobs in her life. While some of them still evoke good memories, make her feel good about the past experiences, new acquaintances and friendships she has made, in order meet her needs Eglė has also tried some job positions where she not only had to deal with a heavy workload and salary that does not correspond the effort, but also with an unmotivating environment.

“I work not because I have a hard time making a living or because I need more than my parents can provide. I work because I don’t think my parents should give me money for entertainment, for example, going out on Friday night, traveling or skiing trips with my friends,” says working student Eglė (the name was changed, it is known for the editor).

While society and its attitudes over time undergo changes, and technologies are becoming integral part of our lives, making it easier to carry out certain everyday activities, one thing will probably never change – we always were and always will be putting our personal needs before everything else. So, while there may be many reasons why young people are so eager to join the labour market, they mostly revolve around meeting the same needs, and the stories of the young people prove it.

“I have worked in a sushi restaurant, wanted to make some money for my travels, build up some savings. I didn’t even plan to stay there for long, but wanted to get out of there as soon as possible because it was a hell on Earth to work with my colleague. The pay was not motivating either, so I would never go back there even though I managed to combine work and studies very well, which is very important for a young person,” Eglė shares.

According to Eglė, employers’ attitudes towards workers sometimes surprise a lot.

“For me it seemed very strange that such a big company, a big restaurant group, could not afford paying an employee 4 Eur an hour. I was paid 3.5 Eur, which is very low. Of course, there were bonuses, so they helped a little, but in order to get a bonus you have to achieve a certain turnover, which is not so easy either,” she said.

