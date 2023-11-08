Marine Research Institute scientists: Baltic Sea fish stocks are in dire state

“Indeed, a few decades ago, fishermen could boast about much larger catches of valuable predatory fish like cod, salmon, and halibut. The major factor affecting these resources is commercial fishing . However, many other negative components add up, such as climate change and the still uncontrollable marine pollution,” says Tomas Zolubas.

Researchers of Klaipėda University Marine Research Institute Nerijus Nika, Tomas Zolubas, and Marijus Špėgys point out that the current state of valuable Baltic Sea fish populations has deteriorated. Fish stocks have declined over the last century, while the fish themselves have shrunk in size.

Fishermen share stories testifying to the once delightful large fish hauls and sightings of porpoises glimmering between the waves near the Palanga Bridge during the interwar period. Porpoises are the only relatives of whales in the Baltic Sea, with a few hundred remaining in the area. The changes in the Baltic Sea are revealed not only by old tales but also through years of scientific observation.

Fish researchers are particularly worried about the condition of Baltic Sea cod stocks.

“Since 2020, fishing for the eastern cod stock has been suspended due to its critical condition, but today, four years later, the stock shows no signs of recovery. One of the main contributing factors is likely to be the expansion of oxygen-depleted dead zones, which results in fewer spawning and feeding grounds suitable for fish. The poor growth of cod stocks may also be related to other negative circumstances, such as deteriorating nutritional conditions and the spread of parasites,” explains Nerijus Nika.

Dead zones – consequence of eutrophication

According to experts, the formation of oxygen-deficient dead zones in the Baltic Sea is one of the consequences of eutrophication, commonly known as “algal bloom.” It is a process caused by increased levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the water, leading to an intense growth of microscopic algae and cyanobacteria.