Lithuanian scientists developed a device that measures the impact of drought on plants

The resonant frequency, thickness, density, and attenuation of the plant can be measured by ultrasound using the instrument. "Researchers from Spain have demonstrated that these measurements correlate with parameters that indicate the plant’s physiological state, namely water potential and relative water content, which are used to assess the drought stress," adds the professor.

A non-invasive solution for plant analysis directly in the field

He adds that although the device is unique, it is not the only one to measure similar plant characteristics. "The difference is that instead of, for example, threading a pressure sensor into a plant trunk, we use a non-invasive, non-contact technology. In addition, it is light, convenient, and results are obtained immediately. Using other devices, the leaves have to be cut and taken to the laboratory, which takes time, but here we can get the results right in the field," says the professor.