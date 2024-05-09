Lithuania marks 20 years in NATO: young generation’s thoughts about decisions made two decades ago

“When the world is shaken by compounding crises, and some of them are taking place not far away from us, it is just normal that everybody thinks of the security of Lithuania. I and those from my environment are by no means an exception,” explains the woman.

“Until very recently, the country’s membership in NATO was not regarded as something really special. However, after the full-scale invasion that was started almost in our neighbourhood, the attitude to this fact has changed. Knowing that my country is a member of NATO I feel more secure, I have a feeling that we are not alone, that we are surrounded by powerful and united member states that are prepared to help. At least there is a hope that they will act accordingly and this belief lessens the concern regarding the security of Lithuania. This conviction is of utmost importance when reasons for concern are numerous. It can calm down and improve emotional well-being,” elaborated the woman.