KTU researcher: how can smartwatches prevent serious health problems?

"This is borne out by personal experience: a close relative with symptoms of dementia found a mobile phone impractical and had to call the emergency services several times because of disappearances and searches. Now, the relative wears a smartwatch with GPS, cellular and some vital signs monitoring functions all the time. This allows us to always know where our relative is, to monitor their vital signs, and if they get lost, to contact them and, if necessary, to help return home," shares Marozas.