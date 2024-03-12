Jean-Claude Van Damme has a condition that also plagues famous Lithuanian actors

As the name suggests, the disorder involves two different poles – moods and emotional imbalance. At the end of one pole lies depression, at the end of the other – hypomania / mania. This disease can affect a person’s quality of life and the daily routine.
“Yes, everything takes a hit, including relations, work, and the perception of your surroundings,” Repsys admitted.
Bipolar disorder is unique and scary because the depression and mania episodes are so different from one another. The actor noted that he has to work, i.e. to act in plays, regardless of his condition.
“Everything is exaggerated. It’s not like you’re in a good mood and suddenly you feel down. The mood is super good, like being under the influence. The kind of plans you make… People borrow money, take loans,” he added.
The famous actress Glemzaite has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She talked about it on the TV show Nepatogus Klausimai.
“I have already mentioned it in several interviews, so it’s not really a secret, and for those who do not know – I have bipolar disorder. It is not a curable disease, it stays with you until the end. Simply speaking, it is mood swings. There are various forms of bipolar disorder. In my case, I’m either depressed or in super high spirits, also known as mania. Honestly, I do not know which is better. I would not wish this on anyone, since both “modes” are bad. And you have to constantly maintain balance to remain in the middle, so to speak.”
She has also said that during the good mood period a desire to buy stuff and spend all of your money may arise. Repsys elaborated on this issue.
“It’s a shopping spree mania. Sort of. It happens to me, too, but I manage to limit my spending. However, I’ve had moments when I wanted to take a huge loan and buy all kinds of unnecessary things. Thankfully, my wife’s voice of reason stopped me,” he recalled.
And yet, he is “thankful” to the condition for all the skills he has learned: “I can lift my leg really high, I can lift a barbell, and I’m also OK at chess.”
Obviously, living with bipolar disorder is difficult, but it is vital to figure it out and learn to adapt. The help and advice of relatives how to act in certain situations during mania or depression periods are also important.