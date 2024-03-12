Jean-Claude Van Damme has a condition that also plagues famous Lithuanian actors

“I have already mentioned it in several interviews, so it’s not really a secret, and for those who do not know – I have bipolar disorder. It is not a curable disease, it stays with you until the end. Simply speaking, it is mood swings. There are various forms of bipolar disorder. In my case, I’m either depressed or in super high spirits, also known as mania. Honestly, I do not know which is better. I would not wish this on anyone, since both “modes” are bad. And you have to constantly maintain balance to remain in the middle, so to speak.”