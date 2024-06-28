In May, Lithuanians will participate in an event significant for their country’s future. What should be known about it?

„The precise wording of the amendment put to the referendum is as follows: „Citizenship of the Republic of Lithuania shall be acquired by birth or on other grounds established by law. The procedure for the acquisition and loss of citizenship shall be established by law.“ The voters shall be invited to reject the following sentence in Article 12 of the Constitution: „With the exception of individual cases provided for by law, no one may be a citizen of both the Republic of Lithuania and another state at the same time.“ Currently it prevents from retaining the Lithuanian citizenship in case of acquiring citizenship of another state. Voters in favor of such an amendment to the Constitution shall vote by marking the YES box on the ballot paper, those against shall vote by marking NO,“ explained Gurskas.