Human Rights Experts: the LGBT Parade is a Very Important Event in Lithuania

Although now the LGBT events in the capital Vilnius are more welcomed than they have been a decade ago, experts emphasize that LGBTI+ individuals still lack adequate rights and legal protection, and continue experiencing discrimination and violence on the grounds of identity. According to these experts, such marches and related events are effective means to raise visibility, increase awareness, and encourage policy makers to adopt necessary legislation.
LGBT Community: We Are Constantly Bullied; Experiencing Hatred and Aggression
As designer, model, and fashion journalist Svirplys explains, he participates in marches because LGBTQ+ individuals in Lithuania are still not allowed to live their lives to the fullest.
„I want to contribute to the change. There is still a lack of public support and acceptance. Many myths still persist, misinformation being spread. We face shortage of state regulation and security. I constantly experience bullying, anger, and aggression myself. And receive numerous messages from young people, especially those living in small Lithuanian towns and villages, who feel unsafe, unaccepted, and encounter many other problems. Since I feel the same way myself, I want to contribute to change and ensure freedom and safety,“ he says.
Dovilė, who also took part in the march, says that she and her partner frequently encounter looks of contempt from other people, and often hear offensive remarks. For Dovilė, the Lithuanian Pride parade is, above all, about love.
„This is the third year in a row that I’ve participated, this parade fills me with love and beautiful energy. It’s like a powerful motivation not to give up, to keep believing that one day I will have equal rights and not be afraid to be myself,“ Dovilė says.
The Hostile Attitude Towards the LGBTI+ Community Persists for Several Reasons
Miglė Kolinytė, Senior Adviser of the Discrimination Prevention and Communication Group of the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson, argues that hostility towards events like the Pride parade and the LGBTI+ community in general can be attributed to historical factors, a lack of education, and stereotypes prevalent in society.
„During the Soviet era, sexual orientation was a taboo subject – for many years, anyone who did not conform to certain societal norms was excluded and repressed. Unfortunately, many of these attitudes exist to this day, and the Pride parade is also rejected,“ she notes.
„Equally important is the example set by the country’s government for its citizens - we still lack legislation that guarantees equal rights for all couples and families, as well as for transgender people,“ the Senior Adviser of the Discrimination Prevention and Communication Group of the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson adds.
Recalling the First Pride Marches in Lithuania: How the Situation has Changed
Eglė Kuktoraitė, Communications Manager of the Lithuanian Gay League (LGL), which organises the Lithuanian Pride festival that takes place on June 6-8, says that the first Baltic Pride parade in Vilnius, which took place in 2010, was completely different from the recent one.
„In 2010, on River Street, thousands of hostile individuals greeted 350 participants, with riot squads and riot police guarding the marchers,“ she recalls.
„We no longer face the same challenges we did in 2010 and 2013. We no longer have to fight in the courts for the right to organise a march on the main street of the city. We feel safe at the parade, we have the support of various organisations and Vilnius City Council,“ she adds.
„I believe the situation has improved significantly. The LGBT community parade organised by LGL has already become a traditional celebration of Vilnius. The parade involves not only individual participants but also public organisations and businesses. For several years now, no incidents have been recorded at the event, so it can be said with certainty that the LGBT community parade has promoted tolerance and social cohesion,“ she concludes.
LGBTI+ Individuals Still Face Discrimination and Violence Because of their Identity
However, despite the fact that the attitude towards the Pride since 2010 has dramatically changed for the better, according to Kuktoraitė, there has been little progress in the area of LGBT human rights.
Kolinytė shares a similar opinion. According to her, LGBTI+ individuals in Lithuania lack rights and legal protection, and still face discrimination and violence on the grounds of their identity.
„Parades and related events serve as effective means to raise the visibility and awareness of these issues and to encourage policymakers to adopt necessary legislation, such as laws on same-sex partnerships. In Lithuania, the Pride parade is a crucial event and a form of civic activism,“ she said.
Kuktoraitė adds that the Pride parade has greatly contributed to the progress in normalising the presence of LGBT individuals in the public, fostering greater acceptance of LGBT individuals in society, and enabling more and more LGBT individuals to come out, come together, and to call on politicians to ensure full equality for the LGBT community.
According to Kuktoraitė, the LGBT community parade is the largest event in Lithuania celebrating human rights.
„We are protesting against homophobia, disrespect, and denial of rights by holding a celebration for both participants and spectators,“ she said.
Pride Events Are Held in Many Western Countries
The Senior Adviser of the Discrimination Prevention and Communication Group of the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson notes that significant Pride events are taking place in many Western countries and beyond.
„There are probably negative people everywhere, but the level of support for Pride parades varies. In Iceland, for example, it is estimated that almost a third of the country’s population takes part in Reykjavik Pride every year. In other countries, top politicians, heads of state, and prominent public figures attend Pride events. Some members of the Seimas, public officials, and well-known personalities also participate in Lithuanian Pride marches,“ she notes.
Kolinytė also points out that, according to the 2024 Rainbow Map and Rainbow Index by the organisation ILGA-Europe, the countries with the best records of equality for LGBTI+ individuals are Malta, Iceland, Belgium, and Spain.
„We don’t have to look far to find role models - after several years of stagnation, even our Baltic neighbours have made a breakthrough. Estonia become the first Baltic country to legalise same sex marriage, Latvia has legalised same-sex civil unions,“ Kolinytė explains and elaborates on the origins of Pride parades.
„In June 1969, the NYPD raided the Stonewall Inn, an LGBTI+ community bar. The raid triggered riots and mass rallies against the persecution of LGBTI+ people. The incident was commemorated a year later with the first community march, which became a symbol of the LGBTI+ struggle for their rights and equality. Eventually, events of this kind became an annual tradition around the world,“ she recalls.
The Senior Adviser of the Discrimination Prevention and Communication Group of the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson adds that while the marches were initially a form of protest and a platform to fight for change, today they have many elements of celebration and pride in LGBTI+ people and their achievements.