Human Rights Experts: the LGBT Parade is a Very Important Event in Lithuania

„I want to contribute to the change. There is still a lack of public support and acceptance. Many myths still persist, misinformation being spread. We face shortage of state regulation and security. I constantly experience bullying, anger, and aggression myself. And receive numerous messages from young people, especially those living in small Lithuanian towns and villages, who feel unsafe, unaccepted, and encounter many other problems. Since I feel the same way myself, I want to contribute to change and ensure freedom and safety,“ he says.