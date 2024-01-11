How do young Lithuanians celebrate Christmas? Lithuanian traditions are not forgotten even abroad

She adds that the traditions that her parents have been upholding since she was a child are preserved to this day.

“We always decorate a big Christmas tree. For me, the mere act of turning on the lights on the Christmas tree has always been an indicator that the magic is about to begin. We were usually among the first ones to decorate the house, and we keep the decorations up until the end of January because I really wanted to preserve the festive mood until my birthday, which is on 28th January,” said Gabrielė.

According to Gabrielė, the most important Christmas element reminding her of the festive season in her family home appears quite early.

“I’ve always loved Christmas because, ever since I was a child, my parents would do everything to make it a delightful celebration, a memorable magical experience. Santa Claus used to visit our home too. That time is very magical for me since childhood,” says the girl.

Gabrielė from Vilnius says that the festive period has been giving her pleasant emotions and inner warmth since her childhood.

“While it is inevitable to spend more on gifts, nevertheless I try to plan my finances, agree with the loved ones on the sum of money to spend on a gift. Ultimately, it is not the money spent, but the warmth and the notion that someone was thinking about you is the most valuable gift you can get. The event of meeting and exchanging symbolic gifts is the best feeling ever,” the girl thinks.

“I wouldn’t say I spend more during this period. Maybe I’ve become more aware of the traps that marketing sets to lure us in – numerous tempting offers encouraging pure consumerism. I am looking at it more critically, questioning whether I do I really need this particular item. I simply refrain from buying things I don’t need,” says Gabrielė.

Although Gabrielė said she starts preparing for the winter holidays well in advance, the girl is very conscious about buying gifts and responsibly plans how much to spend.

“I think I’m continuing my family traditions. For me it is very important. I associate them with my family, with slowing down, coming together, and spending quality time at home. At Christmas table we often reflect on the past year – what we enjoyed the most, what brought us happiness, and so on,” she explained.

“It’s genuinely really cool because you realise how much you’ve achieved, get a chance to appreciate your accomplishments, because when you don’t see any progress, you feel like nothing is changing. And when you think about how much you’ve travelled, for example, this year, and how physically active you were, maybe made some new acquaintances, it’s not only fun, but also gives you a lot of extra motivation for the upcoming year,” Gabrielė says.

According to the girl, this tradition is not only fun but also holds significant value.

“We always celebrate in Vilnius, at home. On Christmas Eve, we prepare 12 traditional dishes, the entire family gathers together. We have a tradition where everyone shares their accomplishments from this year: what they have done, what brought them happiness, what they would like to do differently in the becoming year. It serves as a kind of collective self-reflection for the entire year,” she shared.

This Christmas, like many others, Gabrielė is spending with her family in Vilnius.

“There are gifts for parents, children, and also gifts for the entire family. For example, one year, we got a projector, so that we could all watch films together at home,” Gabrielė recalls.

“Even though my brothers and I are not early birds, on Christmas morning, we get up early and rush to the Christmas tree, as we just enjoy those moments so much. Unwrapping gifts bring a lot of pleasant moments. We are always so excited about the presents that I think even if we only got a chocolate bar each, we would still jump for joy, because somehow the idea itself makes us very happy, as all the presents, regardless of their nature, are always wonderful and, of course, useful,” shares Gabrielė.

“All the bars, restaurants and surroundings, in general, start preparations very early in advance. In fact, from the 1st of November onward, there are Christmas decorations everywhere,” she says.

According to the girl, who currently lives in the USA, the Christmas period in New York is incredibly exciting.

“I love Christmas. For me, personally, since I was a little girl, Christmas has been the most important festival of the year,” said Justė.

Unfortunately, not all young people in Lithuania will be celebrating Christmas this year together with the beloved family. This year, a Lithuanian currently residing abroad, Justė will be spending Christmas period away from home and her home country, Lithuania. Despite the long distance, this doesn’t stop her from enjoying the most beautiful holiday of the year.

She added, that for her and her family, the most important thing during the holidays is being together, enjoying the festive mood and being grateful for everything they have. This is what Gabrielė’s family see as the most valuable tradition to be preserved.

“This year will be the fifth Christmas in a row that I won’t be celebrating in Lithuania, with my family,” she said.

This is won’t be the first year Justė spends the holidays without her family and away from home.

“It’s always at the last minute. Every year, I tell myself that next year I will start planning and buying presents for my family in advance, there will be no fuss and bad decisions, but the year goes by, and I fail to keep my promise and do it again at the last minute,” the girl admits.

Justė admits that she typically starts thinking about the presents almost at the last minute. And she is not proud of it.

“I think it’s too early, I, personally, try not to decorate my house before December because I always know that the earlier I start celebrating, the sooner I’ll get bored of Christmas decorations and lose the festive mood. Usually, I buy a Christmas tree and decorate the house on the first weekend in December. Usually, preparations are accompanied with a nice dinner,” she said.

The girl recalled her first Christmas in America.

“All I can say is that the first Christmas in New York and the fifth Christmas in New York are radically different from an emotional standpoint. I remember the first Christmas to be something surreal, I felt like I was in a movie. New York during the Christmas period is truly spectacular and charming. In the first year, it was very interesting to see the famous “Rockefeller Center” Christmas tree, there were many things that impressed me,” Justė remembers.

In the first year, homesickness was quite intense, but certain thoughts proved very useful in dealing with it.

“It wasn’t very difficult emotionally, because I knew that soon my family will come to visit me. Knowing that after a month or two we will be together, helped me to concentrate only on a good moments and positive things”, said the girl.

The girl admits that over the years something has changed.