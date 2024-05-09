Fast breathing, thumping heartbeat, and racing thoughts are among the symptoms of a serious psychological disorder

“When overwhelmed with anxiety, the thoughts chase one another, they become excessive and uncontrollable which causes obvious discomfort,” explains Kriščiūnas.

There are some characteristic symptoms indicating that stress and fear have led to anxiety. One of them is being plagued by worrisome and intrusive thoughts.

“Our emotions can be fueled by something that we are uncertain about. It can be a situation that is out of our control or unpredictability regarding the future. Anxiety can surely be caused by such circumstances as it is a condition that is full of the unknown,” says the psychologist.

Anxiety can hardly be defined by a single sentence. Psychologists and psychotherapists can give several different definitions. The main particular feature of anxiety, however, is uncertainty.

Both stress and fear can be regarded as a normal state that should not be confused with anxiety. “Fear is normally caused by something specific – we usually know what we are afraid of, whereas anxiety is viewed as a far more abstract concern,” says the psychologist.

“When feeling anxious, a person can postpone some tasks, do something in abundance, or, on the contrary, put too little effort into things. A certain combination of signs can help identify anxiety,” says Kriščiūnas.

The racing thoughts can be accompanied by changes in emotional disposition that may show up as an overall nervousness or similar negative manifestations. Although anxiety is an emotional condition there are many physical symptoms that can result from it. These can include breathing problems, irritability, sleep disorders, etc. Typical behavior patterns can also change.

“Fear is usually rather intense and lasts for some short period of time, whereas anxiety can be a long-term condition. It can become chronic and persist for days or even years,” adds the psychologist. Anxiety disorders are affecting quite a huge number of people in Lithuania. It is particularly common among the young generation: one out of 10 individuals calling Jaunimo linija experience anxiety-related concerns that can be either a main struggle or one of the problems that a person faces.

People often experience fear of various specific objects like heights, spiders, snakes, etc. Anxiety, by contrast, can be triggered by far more abstract things such as uncertainty about the future, questions regarding core values, etc. However, according to psychologists, this is not the only difference between the two conditions.

Anxiety caused by geopolitical tension and ways to cope with it

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Russia launched more than two years ago is an event after which almost everyone, at least at a certain point, felt overwhelmed with fear. Prolonged uncertainty about the future eventually can lead to anxiety and some of its symptoms may emerge.

“It’s very useful to ask oneself whether the fear that overwhelms is caused by a specific thing, namely, the war, or whether it arises out of uncertainty about the future, not knowing what life holds in store for us. In other words, we can always ask ourselves if our fear stems from not knowing whether the war might come to Lithuania or from awareness about the war that’s going on not far from our country,” explains the psychologist.