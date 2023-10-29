Factors that increase the risk of breast cancer: men should pay attention too

“I know that breast cancer kills not only older, but also young women, and I’m definitely not indifferent towards my health, but it is obvious that I could do more to maintain it,” she said.

“I am 21 years old. Even though I have heard about nasty breast diseases, I have never done breast screening. Having read some tragic stories, I realize that I should not delay this procedure, but I’m just not thinking about it at the moment,” said Patricija (name changed, actual name known to DELFI), who lives in Vilnius.

It is said that all women, once they turn 20, should do breast screening regularly. During the procedure, the woman herself has the opportunity to get to know her body better and find out what breast condition is considered normal, so she can detect any changes more easily. Nevertheless, examples show that not many women do this, and sometimes breast screening is postponed to a later date (this is especially true for younger women).

According to Patricija, even though today there’s plenty of information online about breast cancer and other diseases and their symptoms, she started thinking about possible risks after a conversation with her mother.

“I asked mom if she undergoes preventative breast screening. She said she used to, but it was quite a while ago. I immediately wondered – why? Now I’m a little bit worried about my mother and myself, especially when I know that some symptoms can be unnoticeable. I think that both of us should pay more attention to breast cancer, especially because such diseases have a major negative effect on the person’s emotional state,” she said.





Her mother Inga (name changed, actual name known to DELFI) is 48 years old. Inga said that she had only done preventative breast cancer screening twice.